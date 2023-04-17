Rain returns Wednesday

Chris Kuball KAALTV

Rain is back in play on Wednesday. It’ll actually extend through Thursday and into Friday too. For now we’ll start on Wednesday with the breakdown. Showers and a few easy rumblers are possible on Wednesday morning as you’re getting out the door. While still damp with the possibility of a shower or two, the middle of the day sees a bit of a lull.

The evening is where we’ll watch for another round of rain. Showers and t-storms are possible. All eyes are on a warm front. This will dictate if we see a strong storm enter the region or not. Right now, that front should hold up off our southern edge and keep the bulk of any severe t-storm threat down to our southwest. The question would be if one could sustain itself into the colder sector of air. Should we see a rogue strong storm, hail and wind would be the threat. Look for this activity after 6 PM.