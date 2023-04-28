Rain Returns Today, Cooling For The Weekend

As expected, we are trading in the sunshine we had early in the week for the soggy conditions as we wrap it up today. Light rain showers will move into the area, picking up in coverage around the mid-day timeframe. A few rumbles of thunder will be possible later in the day as well, however severe weather is not of concern this time.

On & off rain showers will carry over into Saturday, and Sunday as well, before we finally wrap this up by Monday. Don’t be too shocked to see a few snowflakes fly Sunday, especially early on during the cooler time of day, with temps in the lower to middle 30s.

This system is trending to be more of a rain-maker than a snowy scene, with upwards of a half of an inch to three-quarters of an inch possible by Monday. The clouds & rain will cool us down as well, from the mid 60s for highs today, to the mid 40s Sunday & Monday.

Not to worry though, as warmer air slides in for next week, with high temperatures back to normal mid-week, in the middle 60s.