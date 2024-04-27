Rain returns Sunday, severe weather almost certainly stays south & east

Clouds will remain persistent the rest of this weekend. Storms will develop Saturday afternoon and evening to our south. Severe storms are expected to stay completely south and east of us. By the time we get rain, storms will be too elevated.

On Sunday, our whole area is under a marginal risk (1/5) for severe weather. Once again, severe weather is not likely in our area. Hail and high winds would be what we are watching for, but severe weather is likely to stay much further south this time around as well.

Heading into the work week, we also have rain in the forecast on Tuesday and Thursday, the former offering another round of thunderstorms. We should know more on these rain chances over the next couple days.

Temperatures top out in the mid to low-50s on Sunday, same for Monday, before we warm back up into the 70s on Tuesday. The rest of the week features more 50s and 60s for highs without any colder mornings like we had last weekend.