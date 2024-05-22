Rain returns later this week with chances again late weekend

Quiet weather will return to the Weather First area through Thursday before the next storm system arrives on Friday with rain becoming likely.

There will be a mix of sun and clouds through the day on Wednesday. A passing weak system may produce a spotty light shower during the late afternoon and early evening hours, however most areas will stay dry. It’ll be a breezy and cooler day with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Thursday will be sunny and warmer with highs pushing into the mid-to-upper 70s.

The next system arrives on Friday with showers and a few thunderstorms possible in the morning and again in the afternoon. The severe weather threat is further southeast into eastern Iowa, southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois. However, if the cold front slows down a bit more and slides through during the peak heating of the day, that severe threat may sneak back further west into the area.

Saturday will be quiet with rain chances arriving on Sunday and again on Memorial Day Monday. There is still some uncertainty on the timing and track of each so details will be ironed out in the days ahead.