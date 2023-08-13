Rain Returns Late Sunday, Continues Monday

Thunderstorms are expected overnight into Monday morning. These storms will be widespread across southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa. A couple of them could end up becoming strong, but widespread severe weather is not expected locally.

As long as you catch rainfall from the line of storms that develops late Sunday, you should end up catching around 1/2″ to 3/4″ of rainfall. With low pressure further north this time than last weekend, we will be able to catch more of the rainfall that wraps around the low than last weekend.

With this rain in the area, this will create limited visibility early. You will need a few extra minutes on the morning commute (possibly more if you drive extended distances). By sundown Monday night, rain is out of the area, and skies will be clearing up for Tuesday.