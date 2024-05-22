Rain likely, few storms possible Friday

The next storm system has its eye on the area this Friday with rain likely including the possibility of a few thunderstorms.

A low pressure system will track through the Upper Midwest early Friday morning with moisture increasing ahead of it into the area leading to rain developing. A few thunderstorms will also be possible.

Dew points will increase into the upper 50s to lower 60s as a sign of more moisture in the air so you may notice a bit more humidity.

There may be a lull, or break, heading into the afternoon before the cold front passes leading to the chance of a few more showers and thunderstorms.

There is still some uncertainty on the exact timing, however severe weather at this point is not expected. The Storm Prediction Center has a low-end Level 1 of 5 risk southeast of the area from eastern Iowa to southern Wisconsin into northern Illinois. If the cold front were to slow down more, the severe risk could get shifted back further west. Details will be ironed out as it gets closer.

High temperatures on Friday will be near or in the low 70s.