Rain chances through midweek with mild temperatures

Temperatures are expected to be near-to-above average this week along with chances for rain mainly through midweek.

Showers and a few thunderstorms will arrive after midnight Monday into Tuesday morning. We’ll likely see a break with some scattered thunderstorms possible in the 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM timeframe on Tuesday. A few of those may be strong that produce hail.

A front will be stalled out nearby with another round of showers and thunderstorms possible Wednesday and Wednesday night which may lead to some heavy rainfall especially near and south of I-90.

Thursday is expected to be dry before another cold front slides through on Friday leading to the chance of more rain.

Temperatures this week will be above-to-near average. Highs on Monday will climb into the 70s area wide with mid-to-upper 60s generally expected the rest of the week.