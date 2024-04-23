Rain chances this week with seasonable temperatures

A couple of weather systems tracking through the region this week will lead to rain chances along with close to average temperatures for the end of April.

A system over the Great Lakes region will dive southeast on Tuesday. It’ll wrap around some moisture and energy leading to a few isolated showers developing after lunchtime and lasting through mid-evening. A thunderstorm is also possible that may produce some small hail and gusty winds.

A stronger storm system arrives on Friday bringing widespread rain to the area along with some thunderstorms that may produce heavy downpours. As of now, the severe weather threat is confined mainly to central and southern Iowa, however any shifts in storm track could lift the threat further north.

Rain chances will continue into Saturday with more showers and thunderstorms likely on Sunday.

Temperatures will be near 60° on Tuesday followed by a cooler day on Wednesday with highs in the 50s before the 60s return on Thursday. We’ll bounce back between the 50s and 60s Friday through Sunday.