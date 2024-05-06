Rain chances linger through the weeks second half

The second half of the week will see chances for rain and near average temperatures.

A large storm system will meander across the region through midweek leading to a few rounds of showers and thunderstorms. The first will arrive late Monday night into early Tuesday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible Tuesday afternoon and evening. Another round is likely late Wednesday afternoon and evening as the system finally makes its way across the area.

Where a warm front lays out will be key where any potential heavy rain falls. It appears that may be near and south of I-90, but shifts are still possible.

Another system will drive a cold front through on Friday leading to the chance of a few showers.

After Monday’s high temperatures in the 70s, the rest of the week we’ll have highs closer to average which is in the mid-to-upper 60s.