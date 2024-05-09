Rain chances far from over, feeling like Summer this weekend

This Thursday afternoon has been one to remember to say the least. A funnel cloud was spotted south of Charles City around 1:15 PM. Our newsroom has gotten plenty of photos of the funnel, but none to confirm if the tornado touched down. If you have photos or video of it on the ground, we will take it.

For the rest of Thursday, a few more showers and thunderstorms will remain possible, but the majority of the rain we have gotten from this system has already occurred.

Another quick round of thunderstorms is set to race through Friday afternoon between about 3-7 PM. These storms could contain some strong winds. A Marginal Risk (1/5) has been added for most of southeast Minnesota and northern Iowa due to the possibility of these winds becoming strong enough to go severe.

This weekend is a tale of two days, Saturday is sunny and beautiful. Mother’s Day starts out really nice, but a few isolated thunderstorms become possible during the afternoon and evening. There is no risk for these to become severe as of now.

More on and off rain chances exist next week. Temperatures will be chilly early on Friday in the upper-30s and low-40s. The rest of the next week or so will feel closer to early Summer: lows are in the 50s heading into this weekend and next week and highs are in the low to mid-70s for the most part (with Mother’s Day being by far our warmest day).