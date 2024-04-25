Rain arrives Friday morning, thunderstorms possible with heavy downpours

Clouds will build Thursday night into Friday ahead of a storm system with rain likely developing sometime after daybreak Friday morning.

Showers will be likely during the morning hours of Friday, with some heavy downpours possible. Showers will likely be scattered about during the afternoon and early evening with another wave of showers and some thunderstorms arriving Friday night along with more heavy downpours.

There is a low-end chance of a strong-to-severe thunderstorm especially Friday night as much of the Weather First area is in a Level 1 out of 5 risk for severe thunderstorms. A higher threat for severe thunderstorms is likely further south into Iowa.

High temperatures will be in the 50s along with gusty winds near 35-40 mph at times throughout the day.