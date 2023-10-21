Quiet Weekend, cooler weather and rain coming

If you are looking to get take advantage of the warmth we are experiencing, get out over the next few days. We’re looking at mostly 60s for highs both Saturday and Sunday with slightly warmer temperatures on Monday and Tuesday.

While we are looking at a few showers early on the Monday morning commute, it’s a slow-moving system from Tuesday through early Thursday. A cold front will pass behind the showers and storms, and that will be the end of the warmth that we have been able to take advantage of recently.

By next weekend, we will be talking about the possibility of a few snowflakes locally. It’s still well over a week out, but any snow we get around that time would be our first few snowflakes of the new year.