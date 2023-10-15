Quiet week, a little rain later on

For the most part, we have a quiet week in the forecast. It is chilly early though. For Monday and Tuesday morning, we are in the low-40s and upper-30s. A southerly wind picks up throughout the day Tuesday, warming us up during the middle of the week.

For rain, we are back to being mostly dry. Thursday is our best chance for rainfall. Although it is just a little too early to determine rainfall totals, but they are looking to be pretty light.

By next weekend, we will cool off again, but the coolest temperatures are currently expected through early Tuesday.