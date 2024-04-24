Quiet through Thursday with rain returning for weekend

The weather will be fairly pleasant for late April through Thursday before a few rounds of rain arrive heading into the weekend.

Sunny to mostly sunny skies is expected on Wednesday and Thursday. High temperatures will be near average on Wednesday in the upper 50s to lower 60s with a bit of a bump on Thursday as highs climb into the low-to-mid 60s.

Rain will be likely Friday morning with a few thunderstorms possible. Occasional showers and thunderstorms will be likely through the day Friday and Friday night with a few lingering into early on Saturday morning with most of the rest of Saturday looking dry.

Another round of showers and thunderstorms arrives late Saturday night and lasting through the day on Sunday before ending Sunday night into early Monday.

Total rainfall of 1-3″ is likely as each round of rain will have a lot of moisture to work with.

There is a small chance of a strong-to-severe thunderstorm on Friday and Friday night, although the higher threat at this point will remain south into Iowa.