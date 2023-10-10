Quiet and cool through Wednesday with more frost

Our stretch of quiet and comfortably cool weather will continue through Wednesday before a strong storm brings heavy rain and gusty winds to the area starting Thursday and lasting into Saturday.

Sunshine is expected with highs in the 50s to lower 60s on Tuesday with most areas making a good run at the low 60s on Wednesday.

Additionally, areas of frost is likely by Wednesday morning under mainly clear skies and light winds as temperatures dip into the low 30s.