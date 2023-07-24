Plenty of Heat Coming

The possibility of a heat advisory this week is getting closer as we have multiple days where air temperatures will be in the 90s. Heat indices are also expected to flirt with triple digits. While totals are looking a little less likely to hit triple digits than a couple days ago, we are still in line for two of the hottest days we’ve had in all of 2023 on Wednesday and Thursday. An alert day could be added in the future if this trend continues for those two days not just because heat is the top weather killer in the U.S., but also because it’s the first time we will have gotten this hot in our area all year.