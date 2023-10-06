Pleasantly cool weekend

The weekend ahead will be perfect to get outside for some leaf viewing, apple picking or going to get a pumpkin at the patch.

While it won’t be warm so to speak, it’ll be pleasantly cool with a light jacket or sweatshirt needed for anyone looking to be outside.

Skies will generally be partly sunny both days. High temperatures on Saturday are expected to be in the low 50s with upper 50s likely on Sunday. Winds will be fairly light.

Night lows will be chilly with readings dropping into the upper 30s to lower 40s.