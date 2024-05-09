Pleasant weekend ahead with chance of Mother’s Day showers, thunderstorms

The weekend ahead will be pleasant from a temperature standpoint with temperatures well above average.

Sunshine returns to the sky on Saturday with high temperatures expected to be in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

There will be some more clouds on Sunday, but still plenty of sunshine throughout the day. A breezy southwest wind gusting up to 25 mph at times will help drive in warmer air has high temperatures are expected to climb into the mid-to-upper 70s!

A front will slide through the area during the afternoon leading to the chance of showers and thunderstorms. For anyone with outdoor plans for Mother’s Day, don’t cancel them, but stay alert especially later in the day. A better timing of the arrival of any showers and thunderstorms will be ironed out in the days ahead.