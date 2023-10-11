Picture perfect Wednesday

The weather doesn’t get much better for October as it’ll be near picture perfect day on Wednesday.

After another frost and chilly start to the day when temperatures were in the upper 20s to low 30s, sunshine will return to dominate the sky which will allow high temperatures to climb into the low-to-mid 60s which is near or slightly above-normal.

Winds will be fairly light.

Clouds will build late in the night with some rain possible across northern Iowa. Temperatures won’t be as chilly by Thursday morning with clouds around as lows will drop into the low 40s.