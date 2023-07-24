Other Rain Chances This Week

We have two more opportunities for rain this upcoming week. They are Tuesday into Wednesday morning and Thursday night. More rainfall is in the forecast further south during this timeframe, but we can still get in on the action (even if the rainfall is lighter than what we saw over the weekend).

Thursday is the other opportunity. Those storms are expected to arrive closer to sunset. These could be strong to severe, but the extra heat could also work to stabilize our atmosphere. We’ll know more on this round of storms closer to Thursday.