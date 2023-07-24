One Year Ago… A Lot of Rainfall

On July 23, 2022, we had two rounds of severe thunderstorms pass through our area. They contained strong winds and large hail, but the heavy rainfall was the biggest thing we saw from these storms. Many communities saw flooding, including Austin, Rushford, Stewartville, and Grand Meadow among others. One family in Brownsdale had severe damage to a shed. There were also several trees that were knocked down in Rochester from the strong winds.

There were tornado warnings that were issued, but no tornadoes touched down until storms were further east of the ABC 6 Viewing area.