October wrap-up and looking ahead to November

We look back on the month of October 2023 which is in the books while also looking ahead to what November normally brings for Rochester.

October finished warmer than normal despite the recent cold snap thanks in part to the 90° high temperature on October 1. The month finished with an average temperature of 50.2° which is warmer than the average of 47.9°.

October was a wetter than normal with 4.78″ of precipitation. Also, 1.6″ of snow fell which was above average.

As the calendar flips to November, the average high temperature drops from 49° to 34° from beginning to end while the low temperature drops from 32° to 19°.

November is also one of the drier months with an average of 1.80″ of precipitation and 4.5″ of snow.

We will see how it all shakes out going forward.