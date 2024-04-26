Occasional showers, thunderstorms through the weekend

An active weather pattern is setting up through the weekend and will deliver multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms along with heavy rainfall.

Rain will develop Friday morning with showers likely on and off through the day. Another round will arrive Friday night along with some thunderstorms that will carry over into early Saturday morning.

Most of Saturday will be dry with another round of showers and thunderstorms moving in late Saturday night and continuing on and off throughout Sunday into Sunday night.

Any rain will end by early Monday morning.

There is the potential of a strong-to-severe thunderstorm on Friday night and late Saturday, however the higher chance for severe weather will be further south of the local area into Iowa.

Given the multiple rounds of rain, heavy rainfall of 1-3″ is likely across the entire Weather First area which will help the ongoing drought conditions.