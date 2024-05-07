Occasional showers and storms along with mild temperatures

A line of showers and storms developed Tuesday afternoon, mainly near Highway 52. There will continue to be a chance of showers and thunderstorms into Tuesday evening in this same area of southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa. There will be a break from rain overnight with a partly cloudy sky leading to some sunshine early Wednesday.

Clouds will increase again by late Wednesday morning, and another batch of showers and thunderstorms will develop Wednesday afternoon to evening. Wednesday’s rain looks to be more of a soaker for southern Minnesota and north Iowa, and the chance of strong to severe storms remains minimal. A few showers may linger until around 9am Thursday morning, otherwise the rest of Thursday will remain quiet and cooler with highs in the upper 50s to around 60.

Temperatures will bump back up to end the week with highs in the mid to upper 60s Friday and a sunny start to the day. A few more showers and thunderstorms will develop late in the day Friday as the active weather pattern continues.

Mother’s Day weekend is looking great with highs in the 60s Saturday and 70s on Mother’s Day. There is a slight chance of a few showers and thunderstorms both Saturday afternoon and Sunday afternoon.