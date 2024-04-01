Occasional precipitation continues into early Wednesday

We’ve had a good, healthy soak around the area this Monday, and the chance of occasional rain and snow will continue into Wednesday morning. The storm system responsible for today’s rain and snow will continue to deliver a rain and snow mix through Tuesday morning. We’ll catch a brief break through Tuesday afternoon and evening before another line or two of rain and snow moves in Tuesday night. That final bout of precipitation from this system may lean more toward snow than rain. I expect some minor accumulation on grassy areas and raised surfaces, but not much will affect roads and highways.

The next couple days will remain cool thanks to clouds, precipitation, and a wind out of the north. This will all start to change late in the week as warmer air returns and temperatures return to the 50s by the end of this week. Starting Thursday and lasting through Saturday, we’re in for a drier stretch of weather with more sunshine and milder air.

Another storm system will begin to affect the region late this weekend with rain returning starting late in the day Sunday. Rain chances will continue through Monday, possibly even Tuesday before that system departs. It’s all good news, as an active weather pattern looks to continue here for awhile bringing with it more opportunity to catch relief from our extended period of drought.