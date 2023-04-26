Not as soggy as you’d think

The Friday-Monday stretch has a daily opportunity for rain (or snow) but it won’t be as soggy as you might think. Each opportunity for precip will generally be light intensity and the time of impact will be lacking too.

Outside of a few sprinkles Thursday, Friday afternoon is a more likely opportunity for some showers. Saturday evening sees another round.

For Sunday, showers continue to be on/off through the day but some snowflakes may mix in. Don’t worry, accumulations won’t be a thing.

With the lack in intensity, we’re only expecting around 1/4″ to 1/3″ in a four day stretch.