No extremes on this Thanksgiving

If the mild air from last week stuck around a little longer, we could have flirted with breaking the record for the warmest Thanksgiving. That will not be the case though. We also won’t be nearly as cold as we were in 1930 on Thanksgiving (that 7° mark was the high). The coldest temperature at all on Thanksgiving was -18°F back in 1893. It would take A LOT for this record to even be flirted with, let alone broken.

We also have a dry forecast in the second half of the work week, so no rain or snow to challenge either records there.