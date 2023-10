We were located over 1,000 miles from the ideal path for the solar eclipse this Saturday. Although, we still got a few photos during the morning as it was coming into view.

The next solar eclipse is set to take place on April 8, 2024. We will be MUCH closer to the path of this eclipse. We are expected to be able to see the eclipse at about 75-85%, with communities such as Charles City and Cresco being able to see the eclipse at its highest locally.