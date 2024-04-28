Nebraska & Iowa tornado recap

Several states in the Great Plains were hit by strong to severe storms on Friday. No two states were hit harder than Nebraska and Iowa. No metros were hit harder than Omaha and Des Moines (with Omaha sustaining, by far, the most damage).

In Iowa, at least 9 tornadoes have been confirmed. The strongest tornadoes around Des Moines were rated an EF-2.

In Nebraska, at least two tornadoes were described as violent (potentially EF-4 or stronger). Damage includes several houses being destroyed and a train being completely tipped over. No official ratings have been issued on any tornadoes in Nebraska or western Iowa due to the extent of the damage. Once that information is available, it will be posted.