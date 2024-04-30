Near-to-above average temperatures expected heading into May

Despite fluctuating temperatures over the next several days due to mainly clouds and rain chances, they are expected to be near-or-above average heading through the first week of May.

High temperatures will generally be in the 60s and 70s over the next seven to ten days. Night lows are expected to be mainly in the 40s with some 50s for a few days.

The Climate Prediction Center’s temperature outlook has a fairly high probability of above average temperatures for most of the Midwest in the six to ten day period from May 5th through 9th.