Much Calmer The Next Couple Days

After a stretch of several hours that brought severe thunderstorms and snow to southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa, we will be getting a break the next couple days. Saturday continues to remain sunny, and you’ll even get a nice sight of the stars initially.

More clouds are expected on Sunday. We could also see a couple of sprinkles early on Sunday, but most will miss out. Those who do see it won’t see much worth measuring.

We’re in line for another very dynamic system to pass through next week. Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, another system capable of producing severe weather moves through. Just like this past system, the more favorable environment will be to our south and east. If it becomes more likely we will see severe weather, then another Alert Day will be added like last time.

Also, snow will be possible heading into the Wednesday morning commute. It’s too early to tell exact totals, but extremely gusty winds would make it fairly easy for this snow to blow around.

After a relatively cold Saturday, we are back into the 40s and 50s Sunday and beyond.