Question: On November 9, 1965, a tripped circuit breaker knocked out power to 30 million people in the northeast United States and Canada. What was the incident called?

Answers: A) The Dark Night of November, B) The Big Northeast Outage, C) The Blackout of 1965, D) The Great Blackout

Correct Answer: D) The Great Blackout

Congrats to the trivia winner David S. from Kasson!