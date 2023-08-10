More Heat & Humidity Thursday
It won’t be as bad as it has been, but our temperatures will be a bit warm Thursday, along with higher humidity once again. Highs will be in the middle 80s, feeling like the upper 80s for some after factoring in the humidity Thursday afternoon. Clouds will mix in a little sun at times today, and will also try to squeeze out a shower or storm, or two, as we go through the late-morning, mid-day, & early-afternoon. A better chance for more widespread rain & rumbles will hold off until later Thursday night/early Friday morning.