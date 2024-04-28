Monday: steady temps and isolated sprinkles

Outside of a few lingering sprinkles early on Monday, the system that brought us rain this weekend will be out of our area. In fact, we may even get some clearing later in the day Monday. Rainfall will be so limited on Monday that it will be barely measurable (and that’s if you even get any rain).

Temperatures will be at their warmest early. Once the rain exits, temperatures become steady in the upper-40s and low-50s before we cool off into Tuesday morning.