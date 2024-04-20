Monday Night & Tuesday Rain

Our next chance for rain this week is some light showers Monday night into Tuesday. Rainfall totals will mostly (if not completely) fall short of 0.25″ (1/4″). Some more showers could also occur on Tuesday as well, but Monday night between 7-11 PM is the most likely time frame.

If you are looking for a better rainfall opportunity and higher rainfall totals, that holds off until Friday. Although these storms are showing early potential to be strong to severe. We will know more over these next few days.