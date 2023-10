A week after feeling like July, we will be feeling much more like October or November even. Overnight lows will bottom out in the mid-30s. Even though winds won’t be very strong, the colder temperatures will allow for the wind chill to have a little influence. This will not be the last time we see this happen this week.

In addition, the colder weather will allow for frost to take place. We will all be under a Frost Advisory Monday morning.