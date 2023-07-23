Monday July 24, 2023 Planner
The warming trend continues. Highs are up into the mid to upper-80s on Monday. Isolated thunderstorms cannot be ruled out during the day, mainly during the early afternoon hours. Although we are most likely going to stay dry, one or two storms that develop could be strong or even severe. Hail and high winds would be the primary threats should that become the case. On top of the isolated chance, this round does not look to bring the same amount of rainfall that we saw in SE Minnesota or Howard County in Iowa Saturday night.