Monday Isolated Storms
Similar to Saturday night, we could see a couple isolated storms. They do have the potential to be strong or severe, although a more favorable environment exists further to our north. You are more likely to stay dry tonight as a result than get in on any storms. They could still be strong or severe should they track further south towards Highway-14, but the environment gets more stable towards I-90 and south. Due to this, expect rainfall and large hail to be even more isolated than what we had Saturday night.