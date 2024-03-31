Monday: April Showers start fast

You’ve likely heard the saying “April Showers, May Flowers” before. Well this year, mother nature is not fooling around by waiting to give us rain (although we wouldn’t blame you for thinking differently due to how dry we have been for the last year).

Our best chance for rain takes place later in the morning commute. Rainfall will be light, likely around 1/4″ to 1/3″ on the high end for communities. If we can get a couple “downpours”, a few communities might close in on 1/2″ of rain, but that is about as ideal as it gets.

Temperatures do take a step back thanks to rain-cooled air. Some occasional showers are possible in the afternoon and evening, but the bulk of the rain is forecasted early and around midday. By midnight Monday, this system is out of our area. The heaviest of rain will take place southeast of us in Missouri and Illinois among other states, where there are strong to severe thunderstorms in the forecast.