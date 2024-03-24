Monday afternoon thunder

So far this weekend, there has been thundersnow reported (as well as some occasional lightning). We still could hear some thunder and see some lightning the rest of Sunday and into early Monday as well.

Our best chance for thunder and lightning, though, will come Monday afternoon. Some elevated energy is expected to build over the course of midday Monday, leaving us a little bit to work with around 2-6 PM. There is even a marginal risk for severe weather for portions of northern Iowa.

That being said, severe weather is not likely. The energy will be too far elevated and too much rain will taking place on and off throughout the day that building the needed energy for severe weather will be hard. You may still see some small hail in northern Iowa, and there will be breezy winds. However, that would be the extent of it.