Moderating temperatures heading into the weekend

The weather pattern will undergo a modest change with the cold air that has gripped the area over the last several days lifting back north into Canada.

Warmer air will start to nudge in on Thursday with moderating temperatures to close the week. The jet stream which has been positioned out of the northwest bringing in the colder, Canadian air, will become more zonal, or west-to-east, ushering in some mild Pacific air.

Temperatures are expected to climb into the 40s on Thursday, which is still below-average, however they should reach the upper 40s to lower 50s by Friday.

The weekend will feature temperatures in the 40s, however there will be chances for rain. Specifics on timing will get ironed out as we get closer.