Mild weather for deer hunting opener

After Friday, we either stay as warm as we will be Friday or get even warmer. Sunday and Monday are expected to be the warmest days ahead, but we are still trending warmer than we have been the majority of this week.

Mornings will still be chilly, and frost will still be able to form at times. However, the afternoons will be considerably warmer.

If you are going hunting for the deer opener this weekend, earlier in the day would be better. Deer should be out more often, and any venison kept unprotected in temperatures above 40°F runs the risk of growing bacteria.