Mild Thursday, rain late

Mild, August temperatures will carry over into Thursday across the local area.

The day will feature a mix of sun and clouds with high temperatures near or in the low 80s. The humidity will be a little noticeable as dew point temperatures are expected to be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Much of the day will be dry, however an afternoon pop-up shower can’t be ruled out. It’s not until late evening through the overnight into Friday that brings the next chance for rain.

The day should be ideal for any outdoor activities or plans such as Thursdays Downtown or the Mower County Free Fair.