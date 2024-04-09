Mild, spring weather has returned, even warmer this weekend

Temperatures are trending warmer, a few spring showers will be around, and the weekend is shaping up to be even warmer. We’ve had a nice mix of fair weather clouds and sunshine on Tuesday, and are in for more of the same through Wednesday. Wednesday is going to be a bit warmer with highs in the mid-60s to near 70 degrees before a front brings temperatures down a bit Thursday.

Wednesday will start out with mostly sunny skies followed by a slight increase in cloud cover in the afternoon. There will still be some sunshine, however. A few showers can’t be ruled out Wednesday evening ahead of the wave bringing a few more showers and cooler air Thursday. In the wake of Thursday’s cool front, temperatures will stay in the 50s with a gusty wind on Friday.

Saturday through Monday are shaping up to be some of the warmest days of April so far. Highs make their way back into the 70s Saturday and Sunday, and while Monday may be a little bit cooler, temperatures will still reach the upper 60s to about 70 degrees. A returning chance of showers heads our way with a storm system on Tuesday which will also bring slightly cooler, but more seasonable air with it. Overall, some beautiful spring weather ahead!