Mild, breezy week ahead with chances for rain

The week ahead will be mild with temperatures generally near-to-above average along with a few chances for rain.

A weak system will pass through the region on Monday afternoon leading to the chance of a few rain showers. A cold front will bring in some cooler air on Tuesday and will also set off a few isolated afternoon showers with a rumble of thunder possible.

The rest of the week is dry until Friday when another storm will arrive bringing more widespread rain to the area along with some thunderstorms. A few showers will linger into Saturday with another system bringing more rain and thunder storm chances on Sunday.

High temperatures will be in the 60s on Monday and Tuesday with cooler 50s on Wednesday before the 60s return the rest of the week into the weekend.

It’ll be a windy week too. A WIND ADVISORY is in effect Monday as gusts could approach 40-45 mph at times. While not as breezy, Tuesday along with Thursday and Friday will also be blustery days.