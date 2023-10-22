Middle of the week storms

Despite a few showers early Monday, our best chance for rain is Tuesday and Wednesday. A line of thunderstorms is expected to pass out ahead of a cold front. They will start out as storms on Tuesday, but become weaker by Wednesday.

These thunderstorms on Tuesday do have the potential to be strong or even severe. Right now: it’s looking to be a lower risk for severe weather with hail and high winds being the top threats. If severe weather continues to remain possible, an Alert Day could be added in the near future.