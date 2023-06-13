Low-drama summer warmth continues

First thing’s first: rain will remain very hard to come by through the rest of this week into the weekend. Even with a chance for an isolated shower or two Friday night and Saturday, the majority of us will go without rain.

The next few days are going to be warmer than the norm for mid-June with high temperatures reaching the mid to upper 80s Wednesday and Thursday. Those highs may back off a little bit Friday but will still be in the low 80s.

It looks like we may get some smoky haze back in the region this Wednesday night and Thursday. It’s hard to gauge exactly where that plume of smoke will go, but it’s looking like we’ll see it and possibly smell it, especially Thursday.