Lingering showers Wednesday followed by cooler weather

The storm system that will bring showers and thunderstorms to the area on Tuesday will slowly meander across the area heading into Wednesday leading to an additional chance for rain.

A few light showers will be possible with embedded thunderstorms on Wednesday morning before ending by around lunchtime. It’ll also be a breezy day with wind gusts up to 35 mph at times.

Another system will bring the chance of rain on Thursday morning mainly near and south of Highway 14 with dry weather expected the rest of the week into the weekend.

High temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday will be close to average in the low-to-mid 50s.

It’ll be cooler on Friday with upper 40s to lower 50s and some may not get out of the 40s for highs on Saturday. Night lows will dip to near or below freezing from Thursday to Saturday.

Temperatures will rebound back into the 50s on Sunday and Monday before returning to the 60s next week.