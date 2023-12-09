Light snow showers, then clearing up again

A few light snow showers remain possible Saturday afternoon and evening. For those who get them, totals will remain under an inch. Roads won’t be impacted a ton, but a few slick spots will be able to pop up from time to time while driving. In addition, gusty winds will blow the limited snow around. By midnight Sunday, our snow chances are essentially over.

On Sunday, winds are calmer and skies clear up as the day goes along. By Sunday afternoon, we are dominated by blue skies. Temperatures climb up around the low to mid-30s for highs.

A weak cold front passes late Monday into early Tuesday, cooling us back off. Although, no rain or snow are expected here. We warm back up into the 40s in the second half of the upcoming work week. Rain and snow stay out after this weekend. Skies are trending mostly clear, or partly cloudy at the cloudiest, for a large portion of the upcoming week.