Light snow showers, cold continues

From Saturday afternoon through midday on Sunday, we have a slight chance of seeing snow showers locally. With how light our snow will be, travel impacts are not expected. A couple slick spots could develop on roads less traveled or on bridges/overpasses. Otherwise, no trouble is expected.

Sunday is a continuation of cold, with highs in the low-30s. The coldest stretch coming up is Monday and Tuesday. Highs on Monday are slated to be in the mid-20s while we are flirting with single digits on Tuesday. Stay tuned for updates on wind during this timeframe.

By the end of the week, we are back up near 40°F. Outside of a mix chance next Friday, it is another mostly dry week ahead.